Onyekwere Eager To Represent Nigeria Well In Tokyo 2020 Discus Event

Team Nigeria’s medal hope in the the Discus event of Tokyo 2020

Olympics, Chioma Onyekwere, is already living her dream of becoming an Olympian, and it is a great motivation as the current national champion targets a bigger goal, Completesports.com reports.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will get underway from July 23 until August 8 2021, with Team Nigeria looking to participate well and win medals.

Cici, as Onyekwere is fondly called, became a discus national champion after she threw a distance of 62.20m in her very first appearance at the Nigerian Olympic Trials in June. She beat the duo of Obiageri Ameachi (55.18m) and Esther Osisike (47.39m) to the top spot.

The 27 year old’s pedigree which has made her an olympic medal hopeful for Nigeria also includes winning

a gold medal at the 2018 African Championships in Asaba, gold medal at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco; bronze at the 2016 African Championships in Durban, South Africa and fourth-place finish at the 2018…