Philadelphia 76ers Star Will Not Feature For Australia In The Olympics

Ben Simmons has confirmed that he will not be in the Australian basketball team that will travel to Tokyo for the Olympics. There were rumors that the star was weighing his options and deciding whether being in the Olympics was a good idea. Platforms such as on bettors.ng had formulated their odds on Australia, hoping that the star will be on the team. But they will now have to go back to the drawing board since the team will be weaker without this NBA star.

Reasons for Missing The Olympics

Simmons has for several weeks been saying that he hopes to improve some of his tactical skills. His first indicator of taking a break was after the Sixers lost the conference semifinal to Atlanta Hawks. He averaged only 9.9 points and 8.6 assists over the series of seven games. The team and the fan had expected him to perform better, and this subdued performance attracted a lot of criticism.

After the last game, he said he wanted to take some time off to develop some of his skills. He did not…