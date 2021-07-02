Showmax Pro Will Live Stream Tokyo 2020 In More Than 50 Countries

Following the addition of the UEFA Euro 2020 earlier this year, Showmax Pro subscribers across the continent will soon be able to live stream hundreds of Olympic events on the streaming service from 23 July – 8 August 2021.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were postponed to 2021 as result of the Covid pandemic. While World War I and II led to three Olympics being canceled completely – in 1916, 1940, and 1944 – this is the first time that a Summer Olympic Games has been postponed since 1896.

The Tokyo 2020 event is going to look very different from previous editions, with strict rules in place around mask-wearing, social distancing and the number of fans who may attend events. There will be no public viewing areas in the host city, and international spectators are not allowed.

For athletes, the Olympics represents the peak of their sporting careers, the culmination of a lifetime of dedication to a single pursuit, and the chance to receive…