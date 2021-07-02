West Brom Open Talks With Liverpool Over Awoniyi

Sky Bet Championship club West Bromwich Albion have reportedly opened talks with Liverpool over the transfer of Taiwo Awoniyi, Completesport.com reports.

Awoniyi linked up with Liverpool from Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015 , but is yet to feature in an official game for the Reds.

The 23-year-old has spent every season of his Liverpool career out on loan, with especially successful stints at NEC, Mouscron and more recently, Union Berlin.

Birmingham Mail reports that the Baggies are keen to sign the Nigeria forward and add to their attacking disposal, which already consists of Karlan Grant, Kenneth Zohore and Callum Robinson.

Another Championship club Stoke City are also said to be interested in the Nigeria international.

The striker has two years remaining on his contract with Liverpool.

