Arsenal Make Enquiry For Free Agent Ramos 

Arsenal are believed to be monitoring Sergio Ramos’ situation as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen ahead of a crucial pre-season.

Ramos is currently without a club having left Real Madrid at the end of the last campaign.

After a tough 2021/22 season which is being viewed as a transitional campaign, Arteta needs to really prove his managerial mettle next season.

Also Read: Playoffs Do Not Distract USA Basketball Team Members To The Olympics

He is expected to oversee a squad overhaul this summer, with the likes of former captain Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi expected to leave the Emirates.

He will also bring players in though, with Ramos, Ben White and Nuno Tavares all on their radar as Arteta looks to bring the good times back to the red half of north London.

Meanwhile Arsenal have been hit by a fatal blow in their prusuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva.

The Gunners are looking to upgrade their options at striker, with Silva emerging as a potential target after he…