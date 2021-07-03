CPGM Tackle CMSC In Friendly On Saturday

The Covenant of Peace and Grace Ministry will take on CMSC football team in a friendly at the Abesan Mini Stadium, Lagos on Saturday

Kick-off time for the highly anticipated friendly is 9am.

It is a memorial football match organised by the Sports Unit of CPGM to honour Prophet Samson Abiodun Korode who had to abandon his football career to be a priest of God.

The creation of the Sports Unit of the church eight years ago under the able leadership of coach Ola Olajide was aimed at winning souls for christ especially through football.

It would be recalled that a football League tagged ‘United For Christ’ between different denominational churches was introduced by Prophet Korode to forster unity in the Christendom and to win souls for Christ in 2018.

“He is a servant of the Most High God and he’s also a lover of football. Long time ago, through a revelation, God asked him to choose between Holy Bible and football , he then decided to choose the Holy Bible,”revealed his wife…