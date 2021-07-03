‘England Must Attack Ukraine From The Start, Not Negative Play’

Former Arsenal and England international, Ray Parlour, wants to see the Three Lions hit Ukraine with a high tempo early on in tonight’s Euro 2020 quarterfinal match in Rome, noting that coach Gareth Southgate’s approach has been “a little bit negative so far” with too much “sideways passing”.

Parlour, speaking exclusively to

Gambling.com, expects the England to beat Ukraine and is predicting an England vs Denmark semi-final, but has warned jubilant England fans not to get too far ahead of themselves just yet.

“It looks like everyone is together, going the right way, and I’m

quite excited by that,” Parlour told Gambling.com

“I think fans would like us to start on the front-foot this time, because it has been a little bit negative so far, a lot of backwards passing and sideways passing. But no one can complain too much because we’re through to the quarter-finals.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Ukraine but we should beat them. But then I’m expecting it…