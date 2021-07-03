England Outclass Ukraine To Cruise Into Semi-finals

England booked a Euro 2020 semi-final clash vs Denmark at Wembley after a convincing 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine.

England are now the first team in European Championship history to keep a clean sheet in each of their first five games of the tournament.

Harry Kane continued his scoring run as he bagged a brace while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson for England’s other goals.

Played in front of a completely different atmosphere in Rome to the one seen at Wembley in the win over Germany, Gareth Southgate’s men set the tone with a goal inside four minutes when Kane finished from a precise Raheem Sterling pass.

England doubled the lead through Maguire who nodded in Luke Shaw’s set piece on 46 minutes.

Shaw wasn’t done there, though, and registered his third assist of the tournament moments later when curling another sublime ball onto the head of Kane in the 50th minute.

