Euro 2020: Denmark Edge Past Czech Republic To Reach Semi-Finals

Denmark zoomed into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after a 2-1 win against Czech Republic in Baku on Saturday.

Thomas Delaney put the Danes ahead in the fifth minute nodding home Jens Stryger Larsen’s outswinging corner.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side doubled their lead through Kasper Dolberg three minutes before the break.

Joakim Maehle raced away down the left and his inch-perfect delivery eluded everyone bar Dolberg, who volleyed the ball home.

Patrik Schick pulled a goal back for Czech four minutes after the break.

The forward slotted the ball into the net from Vladimir Coufal’s right-wing cross to score his fifth goal of the tournament.

