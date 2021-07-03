Exclusive: 5 Takeaways From Belgium 1 – 2 Italy: Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Clash

After Italy overcame Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash in Munich on Friday night, July 2, 202, Completesports.com takes a look at FIVE takeaways from the top of the bill encounter.

Half fit Kevin De Bruyne Impressed

The Manchester City star is undoubtedly one of Belgium’s key performers with his huge influence on the team.

But it was evident that it was a half fit De Bruyne that graced this year’s European Championship.

Try as much as he could to push the Red Devils on, his troubled ankle problem just won’t allow him influence the game the way he would have love to.

Italy’s Intensity Unrivalled

If there is one aspect of the Italian that is yet to be matched in this year’s Euros, it is their intensity.

Just like the other teams before them, Belgium became the latest victims of the intensity of the Italians.

This aspect of their game has contributed to their progress to the last four where they will take on Spain.

Whether Spain have what it takes to…