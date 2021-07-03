EXCLUSIVE: 5 Things We Learned From Spain

There is no doubt that the first Euro 2020 quarterfinal game between Spain and Switzerland provided fans with so much excitement. The Spanish team won the encounter 3-1 via penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN highlights five remarkable observations from the game.

Unai Simon Rising To The Occasion

In the absence of Spain’s number one goalkeeper, David De Gae, Unai has indeed stepped in perfectly to help La Rojas qualify to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

After making a false start to the competition against Croatia, the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper made some brilliant saves, most especially against the Swiss. He has definitely proven to be a dependable goalkeeper.

Manuel Akanji, Switzerland’s Mr Rock!

Switzerland may have been eliminated from the competition by Spain, however, Akanji’s role in the team was the reason why the team got to this level. Spain could have easily scored many goals against Switzerland but…