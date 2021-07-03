Gilmour Chelsea Midfielder Joins Norwich City On Loan 

Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined newly promoted Norwich City on a season-long loan from Chelsea

The Champions League holders announced the loan move on their official website on Friday.

Gilmour, 20, made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season and started only three league games.

The former Rangers youth player was an unused substitute in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost the domestic showpiece to Leicester City but beat Manchester City in Portugal to lift European football’s biggest club prize.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League,” said Gilmour.

“I spoke to the head coach [Daniel Farke]. He called me and we had a nice talk about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting in.

“Everything he said was what I want to do on the pitch, get the ball down and play…