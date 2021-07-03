Kroos Announces Retirement From International Football 

Germany and Real midfielder midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football.

Kroos earned 106 caps for Germany, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists, with his final game coming in the 2-0 defeat by England in the Euro 2020 last-16 tie on Tuesday.

He played a key role as Germany were crowned world champions in 2014 in Brazil.

The 31-year-old said it was clear to him “for a long time” that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year and his priority was to focus on his club career with Real Madrid and spending time with his family.

“I’ve played for Germany 106 times. There won’t be another time,” said Kroos in a statement released on Twitter.

“I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end.

“It was…