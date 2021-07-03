Moses Sends Emotional Farewell Message to Chelsea Fans Following Spartak Moscow Transfer

​Chelsea announced on Friday that Nigeria winger Victor Moses would be completing a permanent transfer to Spartak Moscow , ending a nine- year spell in West London.

Moses penned a two-year contract with Spartak Moscow after spending time on loan with the club last season.

The 30-year-old scored four goals and recorded two assists in 19 league appearances for Spartak last season.

“After nine fantastic years and 128 games for Chelsea, I have now officially left the club to join Spartak Moscow on a permanent transfer,” Moses wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve loved every moment playing for Chelsea and leave with memories that I will cherish forever, including winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

“I’ve always appreciated the love and support shown to me during my time at Stamford Bridge and would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody connected with the club, with a special mention to the incredible Chelsea fans who have always been brilliant with…