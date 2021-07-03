Nigeria Vs Mexico: Super Eagles Seek To End 7-Game Winless Run In Friendly Games

The Super Eagles will be desperate to put an end to their seven-game winless run in friendly matches when they file out against Mexico at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the United States of America on Sunday.

Record shows that Nigeria and Mexico will battle each other at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the sixth time in the history of the most-loved game of football.

The Super Eagles are, however, winless in their last five meetings with the North American country with a record of three draws and two defeats.

Their last encounter, meanwhile, was an international friendly in Atlanta back in March 2014 and it ended in a goalless draw at the Georgia Dome.

The Super Eagles are also currently suffering the hugely disappointing record of a winless run in their last seven international friendly outings.

Their last win in a friendly match was in March 2019 when Paul Onuachu scored the only goal that gave them a 1-0 victory over Egypt in the first minute.

That is a whopping two years and four…