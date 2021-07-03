Paqueta’s Goal Sends 10-Man Brazil Into Semi-Final

Lucas Paqueta’s second-half strike was enough for defending champions Brazil to hold off determined Chile 1-0 on Friday and book a Copa America semi-final showdown with Peru.

Brazil were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card shown to Gabriel Jesus in the second half.

Second-half substitute Lucas Paqueta, who replace Firmino scored 60 seconds after coming on.

He volleying home from close range after a neat bit of build-up play from Brazil.

It was the only game of the match despite that the two teams managed nine shots on target.

The result means Brazil will face Peru, who beat Paraguay earlier in the day, in the semifinal round of the Copa America.

The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, featuring Argentina against Ecuador and Uruguay playing Colombia.

