Pinnick Charges Home Eagles To Beat Mexico, Claim Big Stardom; Promises October Friendly

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has urged the Home-based Super Eagles to play according to the coaches’ instructions, work hard and win when the team file out against Mexico in tonight’s international friendly game.

Pinnick stated when he visited the team’s camp alongside Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. The team is expected to face Mexico by 4am Nigerian time.

The former Delta State Sports administrator urged the players to ensure that they play as a team and get a positive result against Mexico for them to be identified.

He assured the players that he will monitor all their transfer moves in order not to fall victim to dubious agents. Pinnick also stated that the players would engage Ghana and Canada in an international friendly game on October.

“I am very happy with this development. There is no better way for you to showcase your talent than this game. Don’t…