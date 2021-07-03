Taiwo Awoniyi Close To Liverpool Exit

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi could be set to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis this summer, according to reports.

Awoniyi linked up with the Reds from Imperial Soccer Academy in 2015 but he is yet to make an appearance for the club.

The 23-year-old has spent time on loan seven times, enjoying stints with clubs in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.

The forward would be eligible to make his long-awaited Liverpool debut next season after recently earning a UK work permit.

However, with a number of clubs vying for his signature on a permanent basis, it appears unlikely that Awoniyi will ever feature under Jurgen Klopp.

The ECHO understands that Belgian outfit Anderlecht – managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany – have already had a €5m bid rejected this summer.

Despite that interest, the player’s preference is to either continue in the German Bundesliga, where he has spent the last two campaigns, or remain in the UK.

That remains possible, with Union…