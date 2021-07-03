Tottenham’s Oluwayemi Joins Super Eagles Camp Ahead Of Mexico Game

Tottenham goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi has finally joined the Super Eagles players in camp ahead of tonight’s international friendly game against Mexico.

His invitation to the senior national team became necessary following the injury sustained by goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, prompting the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fast-track the national exempt papers.

Oluwayemi, 20, has risen through our Academy system and was a regular for our Under-23 side during the second half of 2020/21 after spending the first half of the season on loan at Maidenhead United.

Read Also: 5 Things We Learned From Spain – Switzerland Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Clash

Oluwayemi is expected in the team hotel in Los Angeles today to beef up the goalkeeping department that has only Enyimba FC’s John Noble and Lobi Stars’ Stanley Nwabali.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport has now confirmed that the match will kick off at 8 pm LA time tomorrow (4 am in Nigeria on Sunday).

Fastest…