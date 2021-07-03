Vertergaard Heaps Praises On Christensen’s Versatility

Denmark defender, Jannick Vestergaard has praised his teammate, Andreas Christensen for his versatility.

Vestergaard says the Chelsea defender is key to the Danes being able to switch formations during games.

He said, “Playing with three is nothing new for some of us, and we have also done it for some periods on the national team in the qualification and in the Nations League. We also do it a lot in the clubs, where AC has just won the Champions League in a treble chain, so it comes to us quite naturally.

“The special thing is that AC is so flexible that he can also go up and play a midfield position, where the rest of us then go down and play with four. It is the system in which we are trained and raised.

“It comes very naturally to us, but it is of course AC’s readiness for change that makes it possible to change so fluently during the match.”

Denmark meet the Czech Republic in the Euro 2020…