We’ll Shed Our Last Blood Against England -Zinchenko Vows

Ukraine forward, Oleksandr Zinchenko has vowed that the players will sacrifice their lives in a bid to overcome England in the quarter-final of Euro 2020.

Both teams will meet in Rome today for a place in the semi-final of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the game, Zinchenko stated that the players are mentally prepared for the huge game against the three Lions.

He said that despite England not conceding a goal in the tournament, Ukraine will do everything to score against them.

“I will say that numbers speak for themselves,” Zinchenko said of England. “The fact that England hasn’t conceded any goals yet, they play very well in defence.

Read Also: Tottenham’s Oluwayemi Joins Super Eagles Camp Ahead Of Mexico Game

“But I think that there are no perfect teams. Every team has weaknesses.

“With regards (Kyle) Walker and (John) Stones, they played an amazing season and during the last couple of years I’ve been playing with them they play at a very high level.

“It will not…