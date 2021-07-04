Argentina 3 Vs Ecuador 0: Messi Leads Albiceleste Into Copa America Semi- Finals

Lionel Messi put together one of his most memorable performances for Argentina in quite a while Saturday, recording two assists and getting a stunning goal of his own to beat Ecuador 3-0 in the Copa America quarterfinals. The win sees Argentina advance to the last four, where they’ll face Colombia on Tuesday.

While the scoreline was one-sided, the game really wasn’t for a majority of the 90 minutes. Argentina led for the last hour, but Ecuador had their chances, Enner Valencia especially. In the end, the wasteful underdogs just couldn’t beat Emiliano Martinez despite making the Argentine defense look foolish at times.

Messi now has four goals and four assists in the cup and has his team on the brink of yet another appearance in the Copa final.

The winning goal came from midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in the 40th minute with a tidy finish in the box on an open goal, but just look at the assist Messi provided to set him up.

