Arsenal Lead West Ham , Watford In Race To Sign Onuachu

Premier League giants Arsenal are now firm favourites to sign Genk forward Paul Onuachu, according to The Athletic.

Onuachu won accolades last season following his superlative performances for Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

The Nigeria international scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances for the Smurfs.

Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are the other Premier League clubs who are interested in the striker.

Genk hope to sell the 27-year-old for between €25m and €40m.

He cost Genk €6m two years ago from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.