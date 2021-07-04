Besiktas, Fenerbahçe Battle Galatasaray For Onyekuru

Turkish Super Lig champions Besiktas and Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce have joined the race to sign Henry Onyekuru on a permanent deal from Monaco, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru spent the second half of last season on loan at another Turkish club Galatasaray who are keen on signing the Nigeria winger on a permanent deal.

It was the 23-year-old’s third loan stints with the Fathi Terim’s side.

He registered 22 goals and recorded 12 assists in 71 appearances for the club.

According to Turkish online news outlet Fanatik, Besiktas and Fenerbahce have strong interest in the former Everton player.

The two clubs are ready to pay the 4.3 million euros demanded by Monaco.

Onyekuru according to the reprt, could lean towards joining Besiktas as they will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

