Burna Boy Celebrates Birthday With Paul Pogba In Miami

Popular Nigerian music artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy had a memorable 30th birthday celebration with France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba among the guests in attendance.

The surprise party for the Grammy award winner took place in Miami, United States of America.

Pogba presented Burna Boy with a signed France no. 6 jersey after they both posted for pictures.

Pogba is cooling off in the US following Les Blues of France exit from the on going Euro 2020 Championship.

Didier Deshamps’s men lost 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland in the Round of 16.

