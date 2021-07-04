Euro 2020: Bring On Spain -Insigne

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne says he’s optimistic Italy will overcome Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Italy edged Belgium 2-1 while Spain defeated Switzerland via penalty shootouts in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Insign stated that the team has everything ready to face the Spanish side.

“What distinguishes us from the other teams is that we sacrifice ourselves for each other in the team and that is what we must continue doing, as it’ll take us far,” said Insigne.

“Now we’ll try to recover some energy and be ready for Spain on Tuesday.

“We work as a team and must continue like this, as we could achieve great things together.”

