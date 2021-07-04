Home-based Eagles To Play New Zealand In November 

There are plans for the home-based Super Eagles to face New Zealand in an international friendly game in November.

This was disclosed by Eagles media officer Babafemi Raji.

According to Raji, the game against New Zealand is one of the friendlies planned by the NFF for the home-based players.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Eagles took on Mexico in a high profile friendly in Los Angeles where they were hammered 4-0.

And speaking after the game against Mexico Raji, speaking to Brila FM all the way from the US said:”What the players (home-based) are anticipating now is the next outings which will be in October.

“When the NFF president spoke to the players, trying to motivate the team, he talked about the plans already on the ground for them. So hopefully in October the team will be playing Canada, Cameroon and Ghana, there will be three matches or there about organised for them.

“While on November, we hear there are…