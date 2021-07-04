Home Based Eagles Will Learn Valuable Lessons From Loss To Mexico -Dosu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes the Home-Based Eagles 4-0 loss against Mexico in an international friendly game will only serve as valuable lessons for the team.

A brace from Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera and goals from former Barcelona forward Jonathan Dos Santos and Rogelio Funes Mori, who plies his trade in Mexico, secured the comfortable win for El Tri.

Reacting to the defeat, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the team will learn lots of lessons from the team regardless of the wide margine.

“Though I really expected the team to put up a great fight against the Mexican however, I was a bit disappointed with the way they played.

“But then, I think the Home Based players will learn valuable lessons from the defeat and work really hard to put up a great fight in subsequent games.”

