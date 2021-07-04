Martino:Win Against Nigeria Good Test For Us Ahead Concacaf Gold Cup

Gerardo Martino, Technical Director of the Mexican national team has described the win against the home-based Eagles as a good test for his side ahead of this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

A brace from Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera and a goal each from Jonathan Dos Santos, former Barcelona forward and Rogelio Funes Mori, earned Mexico a comfortable 4-0 win in Los Angeles, USA, in the early hours of Sunday.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Martino a former Barcelona coach said: “It always gives peace of mind, especially since we are on the eve of a very important tournament for us.

Also Read: Burna Boy Celebrates Birthday With Paul Pogba In Miami

“Recovering feelings of the game and scoring goals, gives a greater margin of tranquility, this is a friendly match, it has been a good test and a good way to introduce ourselves into what is to come.”

On the performance of Mori who made his debut: “he is a footballer who plays the position of center forward and…