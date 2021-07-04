Mexico Outclass Home-based Eagles In International Friendly

The home-based Super Eagles were handed a valuable football lesson from Mexico who ran out 4-0 victors, in the international friendly played in Los Angeles USA in the early hours of Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

A brace from Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera and goals from former Barcelona forward Jonathan Dos Santos and Rogelio Funes Mori, who plies his trade in Mexico, secured the comfortable win for El Tri.

Mexico bossed the early exchange and deservedly went 1-0 up in the 2nd minute through skipper Herrera, who slammed home a corner after he was left unmarked at the far post.

Just two minutes later Mexico doubled their lead as Funes Mori finished off a cross from the right with his left foot.

Mexico continued to boss proceedings and almost extended their lead on 25 minutes but Jesus Tecatito’s effort missed the target.

In the 29th minute it was the turn of Hirving Lozano to try his luck but Stanley Nwabali got…