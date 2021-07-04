Ospina Emerges Hero As Colombia Overcome Uruguay On Penalties

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina was the hero as he celebrated becoming Colombia’s most capped player, by saving two penalties in a shoot out to give his country victory over Uruguay and a place in the Copa America semi-finals.

Ospina made a record 112th appearance in Saturday’s tie in Brasilia and was the hero after he saved spot kicks from Jose Maria Gimenez and Matias Vina.

Colombia converted their first four to progress 4-2 on penalties following a nervy encounter that finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Both sides could only muster one shot on target between them in the first half but things changed after the break as both teams started to lose their inhibitions and come forward.

However, neither could find the breakthrough and after regulation time ended goalless the match went straight to penalties.

Colombia, who have won this title only once back in 2001, will…