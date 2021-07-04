Playing Against Mexico Was A Great Experience -Iwuala

Home-based Super Eagles captain, Anayo Iwuala has revealed that the team has learnt lots of experience from Nigeria’s 4-0 loss to Mexico in Sunday’s international friendly game.

The Eagles squad, comprising mainly home-based players had only one foreign-based player, Ibrahim Sunusi, who plays for CF Montreal.

Mexico wasted no time as they took the lead through Hector Herrera who headed home the opening goal with just two minutes of play. The Tri doubled their lead immediately two minutes later from Gerardo Martino’s long-range shot after he was set up by Hirving Lozano.

At the start of the second half, the Super Eagles were caught off guard again in the 51 minutes allowing Herrera to score his brace for the day. Jonathan dos Santos scored the fourth goal in the 77th minute and wrapped up what was already a one-sided game.

Reacting to the game, Anayo stated that it was a great experience for the players to face Mexico and that they are grateful for this opportunity.

“It was a…