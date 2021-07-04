‘Some Home-based Players Will Be Considered For World Cup Qualifiers’ – Says Rohr After Mexico Friendly 

Gernot Rohr says some home-based Super Eagles will be considered for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will kick-off in September.

The home Eagles were hammered 4-0 by Mexico in Sunday’s friendly played in LosAngeles, USA.

They failed to muster any shot on target as the Mexicans dominated proceedings from start to finish.

Despite the heavy defeat Rohr, speaking in the post-match press conference, stated that some of the NPFL stars will get a look in when the qualifiers commence.

“I saw a wonderful game and we are happy to see football games with the fans. It was such a long time we had to play in empty stadiums and now it has come back to normal football, normal situation.

“Mexico is number eleven in the world and they showed why. Our young team is the best professional players from Nigeria playing at home. They tried to so well, they learnt a lot and I saw some interesting players who could be part of the next World Cup qualifiers in September.

“This match today,…