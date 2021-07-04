Vieira Arsenal Legend Appointed New Manager At Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have appointed Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year contract.

Palace confirmed Vieira’s appointment on their official website on Sunday.

The 45-year-old replaces Roy Hodgson who stepped down from his position as the London club’s manager after the end of last season.

This will be Vieira’s third club as a manager after previously handling New York City FC and Nice.

“Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Patrick Vieira as its new manager for the next three seasons,” Palace statement read.

Considered one of the best players of his generation, Vieira played an integral part in Arsenal’s domestic success between 1997 and 2005 under Arsene Wenger, winning three Premier League titles and four F.A. Cups. He represented the north London club 396 times, and was named in the Premier League PFA Team…