Christensen Confident Danish Teammates Can Stop Kane

Andreas Christensen believes Denmark’s Premier League players have what it takes to stop England striker Harry Kane and silence Wembley Stadium when they meet in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday.

Christensen’s club side Chelsea have a good record against Kane and Denmark may also gain from the insight of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is a team mate of the number nine at Tottenham.

“We know his qualities, and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him,” Christensen told a news conference.

“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also knows him, and it may be that he can share some things. All football players have their habits, and we must take advantage of them.”

Kane, who scored against Germany in the last 16 and added a brace in England’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine, presents a tough physical challenge for the Danes.

“He is good with his feet and he is one of the best…