‘Don’t Join Mushroom Clubs In Europe’- Pinnick Warns NPFL Players

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Melvin Pinnick has appealed to players in the Nigeria Professional Football League to stop moving to obscure leagues in Europe.

In a bid to better their lives, players in the Nigerian top-flight have moved to countries like Vietnam, India, Uzbeskistan and other lesser known European countries.

The careers of some of them have been truncated by these wrong choices.



Pinnick has however promised to help the players join top clubs in Europe.

“If you’re living in Nigeria, you’re going to a top club. Villarreal, Valencia, Lille, and all those proud footballing clubs and not to one mushroom club that you’re better off,” he said as quoted by Brila.net.

“I want to expose you, people, to the highest levels so when you’re going to a foreign club, and we won’t allow any agent take you to countries like Cyprus, Belarus, etc., no, never we won’t allow it and I will…