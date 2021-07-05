Erhahon Attracting Interest From Championship Club Barnsley

English Championship side Barnsley are planning a swoop for St Mirren Scottish-born Nigerian midfielder Ethan Erhahon, Scottish Sun reports.

Erhahon, 20, had a loan spell with Barnsley in the Championship in the 2019-20 season.

And he is back on their radar after shining for Jim Goodwin’s Saints last season.

The versatile player still has two years to run on his contract with St Mirren.

But Barnsley are considering a move this summer and could table an offer of around £250,000 plus add-ons, though Saints are likely to put a higher value on the midfielder.

They could be tempted to cash in on Erhahon now and use the money to further freshen up their squad ahead of the new Premiership season.

Born in Scotland, Erhahon is of Nigerian descent.

He has represented Scotland at several youth international levels, and made his debut for the under-21 team in June 2021.

