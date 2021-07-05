Ex-Falcons Star, Nwocha Loses Husband Five Years After Marriage

Former Super Falcons forward, Perpetual Nwocha is currently mourning after losing her husband, Ernest Ikechukwu Nwufoh.

It was learnt that her husband died on July 4 after a brief illness at a private hospital in Akwa. It was also gathered that the family has made plans for the funeral of the writer and scholar.

Nkwocha is considered by many to be the best player in Nigerian women football history.

Read Also: Genk Boss Van den Brom: It’s Not Certain Onuachu Will Leave This Summer

She played at four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments and three Summer Olympic Games.

With the Super Falcons, she played at seven Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) and won five. She also won four African Women’s Footballer of the Year awards.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…