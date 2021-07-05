Ex-Super Eagles Star, Nsofor, Girlfriend Expecting A Baby

Former Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obinna Victor Nsofor, and his partner are expecting a baby.

Victor shared the good news via his official Instagram page on Sunday.

The 34-year-old striker wrote; “Thank you Almighty God for your countless blessings. we praise and glorify your holy name .”

He was a member of the U-20 Flying Eagles that won gold in Benin in the African Youth Tournament in 2005. He was called up to the Nigerian senior squad at the 2006 African Cup of Nations, scoring once before his side’s semifinal elimination.

Nsofor was also part of the Dream Tem (Nigeria’s Under 23 team) that won silver medal at the 2008 Olympic games, where the team narrowly lost 1-0 to Argentina.

