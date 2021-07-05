Guendouzi Announces Arsenal Departure – Complete Sports

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has announced he will leave Arsenal in an emotional tweet.

Guendouzi spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany after falling out of favour with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

He is now closing in on a move to Marseille in his homeland of France having recently posed with a flag of the Ligue 1 side.

Confirming his Arsenal exit, Guendouzi, 22, told fans in now-deleted tweets: “I will never forget the Emirates Stadium.

“I will never forget the fans. I won’t forget the city. I will never forget everything I’ve been through here.

“I will never forget that my only will was to defend with pride Arsenal colors

“Thanks to all of those who believed in me during my time here, during the good and the bad moments.

“I can only wish the best to the club and its fans who deserve so much, trust me! Good bye Arsenal, I will never forget and will be a gooner forever.”

The midfielder is set to be joined by defender William Saliba, who…