Helmy Disclose Egyptian Club Pharco Are Interested In Alves

Chairman of Pharco company Sherine Helmy, whose football team will make their Egyptian Premier League debut next season after sealing a promotion to the topflight, announced that he is working to sign Barcelona former star Dani Alves.

Pharco, who are owned by a famous pharmaceuticals company, were established in 2010, and they qualified for the Premier League for the first time in the team’s history.

And speaking in a television programme Helmi said:”I held talks with former Barcelona star Dani Alves, and he told me that one of his dreams was to play for São Paulo since he was 8 years old and he achieved his target when he reached 38 years.

“Alves is an ambitious player, and I will do my best to sign him,” the Pharco chairman added.

The 38-year-old featured for top European clubs like Sevilla, Juventus, and French League giants PSG before joining Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2019.

