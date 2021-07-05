It’s Not Certain Onuachu Will Leave This Summer

KRC Genk manager Van den Brom has refused to rule out the possibility of Paul Onuachu remaining with the club beyond this summer, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe following a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Belgian Pro League side.

The Nigeria international netted 33 times in 38 league outings for the Smurfs.



Premier League sides; Arsenal, Watford, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in the former FC Midtylland striker.

“I hope that we will still be without leavers on September 1. It would be very nice if we could keep this core together,”van den Brom was quoted by voetbalniews.

” It is not certain that Lucumi and Onuachu will definitely leave, but for the time being they are still at Genk.

“They are the two players we said are likely to leave, but that doesn’t mean they’re…