Mbappe Rejects New PSG Contract Offer

Kylian Mbappe is increasingly unlikely to pen a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to a report.

The France international has a year remaining on his deal at Parc des Princes, inevitably resulting in frequent speculation with regards to his future.

While PSG insist that their most prized asset will not be allowed to leave in 2021, the French giants also do not want to risk Mbappe departing on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, according to Marca, the 22-year-old and club officials are no nearer to finding a resolution which would suit both parties.

Mbappe would allegedly prefer to sign a new contract with the guarantee of being able to make the switch elsewhere if another club makes a suitable offer.

However, PSG currently have no intention of agreeing to the request, which would go against rules outlined by the French Professional Football League.

