Moses On Target In Spartak Moscow Win Against Sibenik

Victor Moses scored for the second consecutive pre-season games as Spartak Moscow defeated Croatian club Sibenik 4-2 on Monday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Moses scored Spartak Moscow’s second goal three minutes before the break.

The 30-year-old was also on target in the club’s 2-2 draw against Slovenian PrvaLiga side NK cBravo at Landskron Stadium last week Friday.

Victor Moses , Spartak Moscow , Croatia, Sibenik, PrvaLiga, Slovenia, Austria, Chelsea, Slovenia

Read Also: New Napoli Boss Spalleti To Asssess Michael Folorunsho Ahead New Season

The winger last week penned a two-year contract with the People’s Team to end a nine-year stay with Chelsea after the club triggered a clause that allows them to sign him permanently following their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Last term, the former Liverpool midfielder helped Spartak finish second in the Russian top-flight with his contribution of four goals and two assists in 19 league matches.

Spartak…