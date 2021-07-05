New Napoli Boss Spalleti To Asssess Michael Folorunsho Ahead New Season

New Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti will assess Nigerian-born midfielder Michael Folorunso during pre-season, Completesports.com reports.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Serie B club Reggina.

He featured in 30 league games for Gil Amaranth and scored six times.

According to corrieredellosport, Spalleti will offer Folorunso the chance to show if he is ready to break into the Partenopei’s first team for the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Lazio player linked up with Napoli from Serie C outfit Virtus Francavilla in 2019 and was loaned out to Bari where he made 13 league appearances.

