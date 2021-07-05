Pinnick: Mexico Adventure Good For Home Eagles

The plan of the Nigeria Football Federation to get the Super Eagles B exposed to high grade international games to improve their level of confidence and aptitude remains in place, despite the defeat by Mexico’s ‘A’ Team in Los Angeles on Saturday, President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated.

Pinnick, also a Member of the FIFA Council, has also counselled the players to discountenance the high-score defeat and rather take to heart the great lessons of the encounter, while embracing the fact that they need such games to come to great stead and be able to compete creditably at international level.

“There is nothing that has happened here that will discourage us from pushing ahead with the plan we have for the team,” Pinnick said after the match watched by an impressive 53,258 spectators inside the LA Coliseum in the State of California.

“Our programme to get the team to a higher level through regular exposure to the toughest games possible will continue.

“I…