Sparta Rotterdam Not Ready To Lose Maduka Okoye -Fraser

Sparta Rotterdam coach, Henk Fraser has expressed his desire not to let Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye join any club in Europe irrespective of the amount.

The 21-year-old played 28 games for the Eredivisie outfit during the campaign and kept ten clean sheets to earn the club’s top prize.

The youngster joined the Rotterdam-based side in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from German team Fortuna Dusseldorf II.

Although he had a somewhat hard time finding his feet in The Netherlands, he has now become a key part of Hendrikus “Henk” Fraser’s side.

Reacting to the interest being shown on him by clubs in Europe, Fraser in a chat with Voetbalprimeur said he would love to keep Maduka for another season.

“I don’t want to lose Maduka, not even for ten million euros,” said his coach Henk Fraser

“The possibility of an exit cannot be completely ruled out considering his level of…