UK Police Release Statement On Why Nigerian-Born Footballer, Igweani Was Shot Dead

Police in the United Kingdom have disclosed why a Nigerian-born footballer, Odichukumma Kelvin Igweani was killed by an officer.

Recall that Igweani was shot dead by officers, who attended a call out to a house, where a child was found with serious injuries.

Following the development, the Federal Government in a reaction condemned the killing of Igweani, while calling on the UK government to carry out a thorough and proper investigation into the incident.

However, a UK-based newspaper, Daily Mail, in an update on the incident on Monday quoted the police as alleging that the 24-year-old Nigerian held a toddler captive.

The police said Richard Woodcock, a 38-year-old council highways officer, had raced to help after hearing screams during a domestic dispute at the first-floor property when he was killed by the footballer.

The security agency also claimed that Woodcock’s body was found on the floor of Igweani flat…