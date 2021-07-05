Wembley Atmosphere Will Melt Denmark -Mount

England midfielder Mason Mount says it will be difficult for Denmark to survive at Wembley ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final game of Euro 2020.

Recall that Mount was forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact with club teammate Billy Gilmour after England and Scotland’s goalless draw at Euro 2020.

He missed the last group game against the Czech, Round of 16 against Germany, and quarter-final against Ukraine.

Having faced the Danes in October last year, the Chelsea star stated that the Three Lions are battle ready to face Denmark.

“It is unbelievable to play at Wembley and all our group games and the Germany game were special, special games to be involved in,” Chelsea star Mount said.

“I was on the bench and now it is a semi-final at Wembley and hopefully we can get to the final. That has always been our goal from the start and has been our focus.

Read Also: ‘Some Home-based Players Will Be Considered For World Cup Qualifiers’ – Says Rohr After Mexico…