Akpeyi Key To Kaizer Chiefs’ Impressive Champions League Campaign 

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has described Daniel Akpeyi and his goalkeeper teammates Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma at Kaizer Chiefs as the secret for the team’s impressive run in this season’s Champions League.

Kaizer Chiefs sealed a first ever Champions League final berth after eliminating Morocco’s Wydad AC in the semi-final.

The South African giants progressed into the final on a 1-0 aggregate win, winning the first-leg away 1-0 before holding out for a goalless in the reverse fixture.

In goal for the second-leg was Akpeyi who returned from injury and emerged Man of the Match after making series of saves.

He is yet to concede a single goal in this season’s campaign.

And reflecting on the performance of Akpeyi and his colleagues, CAF published a video of their performances and wrote:”Kaizer Chiefs’ three musketeers!

“The goalkeepers were the secret ingredient to their…